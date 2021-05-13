'Foreign aid should not go only to Centre-run hosps'

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday told the Centre that when allocating foreign aid, in the form of medicines and equipment, for the national capital, the same should not just go to the hospitals and institutions managed by the central government.



A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said if aid was being given to the national capital, let the Delhi government distribute it.

"When you give to Delhi, you should look beyond institutions and hospitals being managed by the central government. The aid should go where it is most needed and can be most utilised.

"It should go where it serves the purpose for which it has come — for the benefit of COVID patients," the bench said.

It also made it clear that if the situation was not remedied, it would not hesitate to pass appropriate orders.

The Centre said that initially the distribution was centralised, but now it was being sent to the states who decide to which institutions they want to give the aid.

The court said that till yesterday aid for Delhi was not being given to the government here for distribution and asked the Centre from when the situation has changed.

The court directed the Centre to give a chart indicating how much aid has been sent to Delhi and to which institutions it has been distributed.