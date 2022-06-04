For better coordination: CM to meet L-G every Fri
New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he will meet Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena every Friday for better coordination and to effectively address issues concerning the national Capital.
He made the remarks after meeting the Lieutenant Governor Friday evening.
The meeting comes in the backdrop of AAP MLAs accusing the newly-appointed L-G of impinging on work areas falling under the purview of the Delhi government.
AAP MLA Atishi had on Wednesday alleged that Saxena was attacking Delhi's constitutional sanctity by coercing the Kejriwal government's
officers to work on his directions." She had alleged that Saxena called a meeting of Delhi Jal Board officials on May 30.
Kejriwal said a range of issues concerning the city were discussed in his meeting with Saxena.
"We will meet every Friday at 4 pm or 4.30 pm to discuss and address whatever problems Delhi is facing. Today we discussed a range of issues such as water, sanitation, among others. I truly believe that we will work together for Delhi in coming days," he told reporters after the meeting.
When asked about his coordination with the new L-G,
the AAP supremo replied, "There is good coordination between us. There is no problem of any sort."
Meanwhile, earlier in the day, a delegation of BJP MLAs called on the L-G at Raj Niwas.
"Members of the Delhi Legislative Assembly called on today. We discussed various issues pertaining to the city and their constituencies," the L-G said in a tweet.
