Foggy morning in Delhi

New Delhi: A cover of "moderate" fog enveloped Delhi on Friday morning, with the city recording a minimum temperature of 10.2 degrees Celsius, MeT officials said.



The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the "very poor" category. The air quality index (AQI) was 331 at 9 am, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

Due to the fog, visibility was reduced in many parts of the city in the morning hours. It was around 400 metres at Safdarjung and 500 metres at Palam at 8.30 am, a MeT department official said.

Relative humidity was 100 per cent at 8.30 am, he said, adding that the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 27 degrees Celsius.