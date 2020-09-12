Flying squads deployed across Metro stations to check Covid violations

new delhi: In view of the rising number of cases involving passengers breaching Covid-19 prevention protocols by not wearing masks during the journey, the Delhi Metro has deployed flying squad teams across stations in order to check and penalize those found violating the norms.



These teams of metro officials check inside the trains for any case of violation and counsel the person to refrain from doing so, DMRC said in a press note.

However, in extreme cases, those found flouting the norms will be penalized under Delhi Metro (Operation & Maintenance Act) and may also be dealt with by the police, the note added.

As part of the drive, DMRC on Friday counseled over 150 and penalized 92 passengers for an amount of Rs 200 under Section 59 of the Act, Anuj Dayal, Executive Director (corporate communications), DMRC, said.

A metro official said that the intention behind the drive is to make the public adhere to proper safety protocols. "Metro officials are randomly checking on people both inside trains and stations and repeat offenders will be strictly dealt with," he said.