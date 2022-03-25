Fixed Covid vax centres at education institutes to be discontinued from April 1

New Delhi: Fixed Covid vaccination centres at school complexes and other educational institutions will be discontinued from April 1 given these institutions are set to reopen soon amid a fall in infection, according to an official order.

Delhi on Thursday reported 132 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.40 per cent and zero death.

"Fixed COVID-19 vaccination centres at school complexes and other educational institutions for the general population shall be discontinued with effect from April 1, 2022.

"Covid vaccination will be available at all GNCTD (Delhi government) health facilities and hospitals during the regular timings of these health facilities with due rationalisation of session sites as per the vaccination load at the CVC, which shall be reviewed from time to time," stated the order by the city health department authorities.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year, with the healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Vaccination of the frontline workers started from February 2 last year.

"Covid vaccination will also be available at health facilities of other agencies viz MCD, CGHS, ESI, Railways, Armed Forces, Cantonment Board etc. during facility timings," the March 24 order stated.