Five held for cheating people by posting ads of selling luxury cars

ghaziabad: Ghaziabad police have arrested five people from Loni police station area for allegedly cheating people by posting ads of selling luxury cars at attractive prices on OLX and other social media platforms.



As per police, the arrested accused have been identified as Shoaib, Raja, Jiyayul, Abhishek, all are residents of Tronica City and Fakhruddin, a native of Delhi. Police investigations revealed that the accused used to post ads on OLX selling luxury cars at attractive prices. "The miscreants used to call buyers from Jammu and Kashmir and other distant states to fix the deal. Other members of the gang used to dress up like police to pose as police officers. They threatened the victim with a fake case and extorted money from them," said Atul Sonkar, circle officer of Loni.

The officer further said that the matter came to light after the gang duped a resident of Kashmir, Katif Ahmed. Latif wanted to purchase a car and acted seeing an ad posted by the gang, he contacted the given number on the ad. After having a telephonic conversation, on Tuesday, Latif came to Ghaziabad from Kashmir to fix the deal.

The deal was fixed for Rs 3 lakhs and Latif left with the car after giving them money. When the victim reached Banthala flyover, other gang members, dressed up in police uniform, stopped him. They threatened the victim and extorted money from him, tried to implicate him in a car theft case. The victim gave them money and the accused fled with the car as well. Later, when he went to a senior police officer to complain about the incident, police came to know about this gang.

Police have arrested them from the Loni area. Cops recovered Rs 2.8 lakh cash, one Creta, one Swift along with cheque books and other documents.