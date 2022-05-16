Fire in 3 temp shelters for workers near Parliament House
New Delhi: A fire broke out on Monday in three temporary shelters for workers near Parliament House in central Delhi, officials said.
The fire department said that the information regarding the blaze in the high-security area was received at 4.16 PM, following which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. No casualties have been reported. Mattresses and household items were destroyed in the fire which was brought under control by 4.55 pm, they said. Construction work under the Central Vista redevelopment project is on to build new Parliament, central government offices and other buildings in Delhi's Lutyens zone.
