Fire breaks out at Tikri-Kalan PVC market, 36 fire tenders rushed to spot
New Delhi: A major fire broke out at the Tikri-Kalan PVC market on the Delhi-Haryana border in the early hours of Wednesday, the fire department said.
The call about the blaze was received at 2.50 am and 36 fire-tenders were rushed to the spot, a fire department official said.
No casualties were reported, he said, adding that scrap material, which was kept in the open, caught fire.
Next Story
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
To 'revive economy', Karnataka govt cancels special trains...6 May 2020 7:30 AM GMT
Microsoft pours in $1 billion for digital transformation in...6 May 2020 7:26 AM GMT
Warner explains similarities between him & Virat Kohli6 May 2020 7:23 AM GMT
'What will happen after lockdown 3.0?' Sonia Gandhi,...6 May 2020 7:15 AM GMT
Irrfan stopped me from quitting: Tisca Chopra6 May 2020 7:14 AM GMT