Fire breaks out at shopping complex in Azadpur
New Delhi: A fire broke out in a shopping complex in Northwest Delhi's Azadpur on Thursday, a Delhi fire service official said.
No injuries have been reported.
The fire department received a call about the blaze at around 11 am after which nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
The building comprises ground and two floors. The fire broke out in the first and second floor of the building, said Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service.
The blaze was brought under control at around 12 pm and the cooling process is underway, he said.
The cause of the fire is being ascertained, he added.
