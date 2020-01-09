Millennium Post
Fire breaks out at Noida hospital

Noida (UP): A fire broke out at the ESIC Hospital here on Thursday morning and firefighting was underway, officials said.

The blaze broke out in the basement of the seven-storey hospital building located in Sector 24, a police official said.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the Fire Department was alerted about it around 8 am, the official said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be known.

PTI

