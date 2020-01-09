Fire breaks out at Noida hospital
Noida (UP): A fire broke out at the ESIC Hospital here on Thursday morning and firefighting was underway, officials said.
The blaze broke out in the basement of the seven-storey hospital building located in Sector 24, a police official said.
Fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the Fire Department was alerted about it around 8 am, the official said.
The cause of the fire was yet to be known.
