Fire at W Delhi Covid hosp; search on to shift patients

New Delhi: A minor fire broke out in a private hospital in West Delhi's Vikaspuri, which was treating 17 Covid patients and nine other non-Covid patients, following which officials of the Delhi Fire Services and the hospital staff had to shift all patients out of the facility.



But given the collapse of the healthcare infrastructure in the city, triggered by the fourth wave of the pandemic here, the hospital, UK Nursing Home in Vikaspuri, is scrambling to find beds in other hospitals for their five to seven patients in ICU care.

The Delhi Fire Services on Tuesday night said they received a call about the fire at 11 pm, most likely originating from a short circuit.

They added that all the patients in the hospital had been rescued safely with the help of hospital staff. A total of eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the blaze.