Festive season in Noida: Police cautions religious leaders, citizens

Noida: Ahead of the festive season, the Noida Police on Friday held a meeting with religious leaders along with eminent citizens and asked them to report any anti-social activity or mischievous post on social media immediately.



They were also told to not hold any event without permission in the coming days during the meeting which was held on instructions of Police Commissioner Alok Singh, according to an official statement. During the meeting, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ashutosh Dwivedi exhorted the religious leaders and citizens to support the police in maintenance of law and order.

He appealed to them to avoid any kind of rumour being spread by miscreants. The religious leaders were also asked to avoid any kind of event without permission and use of loudspeakers in compliance with the directions of the Supreme Court, the police said. He also warned action against those spreading false rumours on social media. He sought cooperation of the religious leaders and citizens in reporting anti-social elements engaged in spreading false rumours so that action could be taken immediately, the police added.

The police have heightened vigil as the nine-day long Sharad Navratri begins this Sunday, with Dussehra, Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, Milad un-Nabi, Karwa Chauth and Diwali falling in October.