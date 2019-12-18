Fearing defeat in Delhi Assembly polls, opposition spreading violence: Kejriwal
New Delhi: AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged on Wednesday that the "opposition" was "spreading violence" in the national capital after sensing defeat in the upcoming Assembly polls.
Kejriwal claimed that the AAP was headed for a huge victory in Delhi, which has scared the "opposition".
"The whole country knows who is capable of causing riots," Kejriwal said, and appealed to the people of Delhi to defeat such forces and maintain peace.
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Thank you!1 May 2017 6:52 PM GMT
No Modi charisma in Haryana polls: Selja8 Oct 2019 4:43 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Markets maintain record run18 Dec 2019 5:16 PM GMT
Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot sign deal for 50-50 merger18 Dec 2019 5:15 PM GMT
India facing 'Great Slowdown', economy headed to ICU:...18 Dec 2019 5:14 PM GMT
League Cup: Villa teach young Liverpool lesson to reach...18 Dec 2019 5:13 PM GMT
Schick salvages point for leaders RB Leipzig in Dortmund...18 Dec 2019 5:13 PM GMT