Fake Delhi cop arrested in Noida

Noida: The Noida Police have arrested a youth who used to dress up like a Delhi Police cop to extort money from people, especially company owners across the Delhi-NCR region. The arrest was made from Sector 15 under phase-I police station area of Noida when the youth had come to meet his Malaysia-based fashion designer girlfriend after dressing like a Delhi Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI).



According to police, the accused identified as Rahul Sharma, a native of Haryana, was running an IT company in Noida. For the past three years, he was in a relationship with a Ghaziabad based girl but for nearly two year, the girl's job was shifted to Malaysia and she went abroad. Due to Covid pandemic, the girl could not come to India while the youth's IT Company had to be closed due to loss.

In order to save his friendship, the youth told his girlfriend that he had joined Delhi Police around one year ago after closing the company. Since the girl was not in India for the past two years due to the pandemic, both of them used to talk on the phone only. However, last week the girl had come back to her home in Ghaziabad and both of them had made a plan to meet at Sangam Hotel located in Sector 15 on Wednesday.

"The youth came to the hotel dressed up like a Delhi police cop and after reaching the hotel, he started threatening the hotel guards and staffers. A hotel guard felt suspicious about him and informed police. He was arrested by the police team patrolling on the spot and during interrogations all the documents which the youth showed were found fake. During interrogation, the young man said that he had come to meet his Malaysia-based fashion designer girlfriend wearing a police uniform to impress her," said Rajneesh Verma, assistant commissioner of police-II, Noida.

The officer further said that the accused had duped several people by posing as fake Delhi police ASI. Police have registered a case against the accused under relevant sections and sent him to judicial custody.