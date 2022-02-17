'Facing threats but not scared, won't settle for half-measures'

New Delhi: Even as the city's anganwadi workers continued their indefinite protest for employments benefits and fair wages for the 17th straight day amid allegations that the administration had started threatening protesting workers to return to work or lose their positions, the Delhi government issued a circular highlighting the benefits the workers are entitled to — all of which are incentive-for-work benefits — much like what aggregator companies offer to the drivers and service providers.



But the workers, led by the DSAWHU, fighting precisely against such a system, said that they are not afraid of the threats they are receiving and will not back down unless their core demands are fulfilled.

Shivani Kaul, the president of the union said, "The people in higher-ups have got panicky of our strength and determination after our Savdhan Rally held last Friday... but we are not scared of them. The women will only return to work when all their demands are met."

As for the benefits highlighted by the Department of Women and Child Development in a proposal issued on Tuesday, Kaul said, "We are not going to settle for this proposal because our demands are not properly addressed. We want Rs 25,000 for AWW and Rs 20,000 for AWH. These new incentive schemes won't do any good to our sisters in any way."

The incentives say that in addition to the honorarium, the anganwadis are entitled to Rs 200 for workers and Rs 100 for helpers per enrollment, Rs 500 per month for organizing community-based events and Rs 500 per month for entries in the Poshan Tracker app.