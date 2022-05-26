'Facility as good as a daytime one': 3 automated tracks inaugurated in city for night driving tests

New Delhi: Those willing to get a driving license will no longer have to take leaves for getting the driving test since the Delhi government has started an night test facility at its three automatic driving test tracks, an official said.



Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday inaugurated the Automated Driving Test Tracks set up for evening/night tests at Shakurbasti, Mayur Vihar and Vishwas Nagar here.

The driving test will be held on the Automatic Driving Test tracks on slots between 5pm and 7pm, the official said.

The government had started the trial of automated driving test track at the end of April, after which Gahlot formally inaugurated it.

The new initiative by the Delhi government will enable office-goers to go for their DL test post their office hours, said a statement from the government.

"Delhi government has always been responsive to the demands of the public and we firmly believe a successful trial period is necessary to provide the best service to our citizens. We had a successful pilot and some very happy drivers who could save their valuable daytime working hours because of the evening test facility. We've already conducted 2500+ DL tests in the evening/ night shift since May 1," said Gahlot.

The minister said that they have been constantly monitoring the evening shift and making enhancements like intensity of lighting, camera resolutions etc., to ensure maximum efficiency.

"The night testing facility is as good as a daytime one. We're also adding eight new automated driving test tracks (ADTTs) at educational institutions, which is in its tendering stage. This will be a major step in decreasing waiting times," he said.

The department has entrusted the Maruti Suzuki Foundation to set up 12 automatic driving test tracks. The responsibility of the operator supervision of all 12 automatic driving test track centres has been given to Rosmerta Technology Limited.

Seventeen cameras of high resolution have been installed, which capture real time footage and images, for the driving test to be closely monitored.

In addition, an Electronic Queue Management System (EQMS) has also been installed for the tokens distribution and applicants will undergo the driving test in the same order in which their token has been generated. For this, six servers have been installed, which will thoroughly test the video and give the results of the test in a transparent manner.

Simultaneously, Sarathi will automatically upload the result on the software. Ten CCTV cameras have been installed at all automatic test track centres to enable the driving test to be conducted in a transparent and effective manner.

The minister also said that during the driving test, 20 essential driving skills under the Motor Vehicle Act, 1999 will be tested.

The night driving test will be held on the Automatic Driving Test track on slots between 5pm and 7pm. Forty five appointments will be booked daily on each track.