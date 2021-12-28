Extortion call to Union Min: Court sends 5 accused to judicial custody

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday remanded in judicial custody (JC) for two weeks the five people arrested in connection with an extortion call made to Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra.



Duty Magistrate Udbhav Kumar Jain sent the accused to JC till January 9 after the Delhi Police produced them before him on expiry of their three-day custodial interrogation granted earlier.

The police moved an application seeking judicial custody for the accused for two weeks, saying they were not required for further interrogation.

The court also allowed the police plea seeking voice samples of two accused — Amit Kumar Manjhi and Nishant Singh Rana — under the law.

The Delhi Police had arrested the five people in connection with the case.

The minister has been in the news recently after his son was arrested in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence of October 3, in which eight people, including four farmers and a journalist, were

killed.