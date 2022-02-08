Expansion work of arrival terminal at T1 complete: DIAL

New Delhi: Delhi airport operator DIAL on Monday said it has completed the expansion work of the arrival terminal at T1 and is ready for operations.

The work has been done as part of expansion plans and once complete, the airport's total terminal capacity and airside capacity will increase to 100 million and 140 million, respectively.

Currently, Indira Gandhi International Airport's (IGIA) terminal capacity is 60 million and airside capacity is 100 million. The airport has three operational terminals — T1, T2 and T3.

"DIAL has successfully completed expansion work of arrival terminal at T1 and is ready for operations... this new arrival terminal is another step towards enhancing the infrastructure and passenger experience at Delhi airport.

"The current domestic arrival operations will now move to the newly constructed arrival terminal, which would enable DIAL to take up the demolition of the existing arrival terminal, T1C," GMR Group Dy Managing Director I Prabhakara Rao said in a release.

According to him, the building was the need of the hour and will help in enhancing the airport's operational efficiency.

At present, IndiGo and SpiceJet have their domestic operations from T1.

"Upon completion, the new Terminal 1 would have integrated arrival and departure terminals, a new node building housing retail and F&B

outlets, and a pier building comprising 22 contact stands," the release said.

The new arrival terminal at T1 has a huge space between baggage belts for ease of movement and a state-of-the-art meet and greet gallery,

among other facilities, the release said, adding that the terminal will offer a distinctive experience to flyers.

"Expansion projects under Phase 3A will help Delhi airport to become future-ready, as Delhi airport's terminal capacity will increase to 100 million passengers per annum (MPPA) while airside capacity will rise to 140 MPPA," the release said.

As part of the overall development plan under Phase 3A, DIAL will construct the airport's fourth runway, dual elevated Eastern Cross Taxiways (ECT) to connect the northern and southern airfields, landside developments for circulation and connectivity improvements and T3 modification works, among others.