EWS admissions to entry level classes to begin from March 29

New Delhi: Admissions to entry level classes in private schools in Delhi under Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Disadvantaged Group (DG) and Children with Special Needs (CWSN) categories will begin from March 29, according to the revised schedule issued by the Delhi government.

Earlier, the admission process for the 2022-23 academic session under the three categories was scheduled to begin from March 22.

"The last date of submission of online application under the three categories is April 12 while the first computerised draw of lots will be on April 19," a Directorate of Education (DoE) official said.

According to the provisions of the Right to Education Act, 25 per cent of the seats in entry level classes — nursery, KG or Class 1 — in private schools are reserved for students from EWS, DG and CWSN categories.

EWS refers to children whose annual family income is less than Rs 1 lakh and DG refers to SC, ST, OBC non-creamy layer, orphans and transgender and children living with or affected by HIV.

"Capitation fee means any kind of donation or contribution or payment other than fee notified by the school. As per Delhi High Court order, no school or person shall, while admitting a child, collect any capitation fee, donation from the parents. Any school or

person who contravenes this provision and receives capitation fee, shall be punishable with a fine which may extend to 10 times the capitation charged," the DoE official said.