'Every NDPS case should be uploaded on SIMS within 48 hrs of registration'

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has directed its officers that any NDPS case should be uploaded on Seizure Information Management System (SIMS) within 48 hours of the registration.



The system was created by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to create a complete online database of drug offences and offenders.

The Delhi Police letter accessed by Millennium Post reads: In order to have a comprehensive data of all the cases registered, seizure made and information pertaining to other aspects of investigation related to NDPS cases registered all over India by different agencies and for prosecution of offenders, a dedicated link/ application 'SIMS' has been created by the NCB on its website.

"For feeding of data at the district level, separate ID and password has already been created by the NCB and sent on the registered mail of ACP (operations) of each district in Delhi," reads the letter.

For every case registered under the NDPS Act, the entry has to be made on form 'F' of SIMS by the concerned investigating officer (IO) within 48 hours of registration of FIR and the Monthly Master Report (MMR) of cases registered all over Delhi every month has to be submitted by Narcotics Cell of Crime Branch.

"It is, therefore, requested that the concerned nodal officers of the respective districts may kindly be briefed accordingly to ensure timely feeding of data on form 'F' and submission of monthly report to Narcotics Cell of Crime Branch," the letter reads.

The entire project of data maintenance is being monitored by the apex committee of Narco Coordination Centre, MHA, hence, strict compliance may kindly be ensured, Delhi Police told its officers.

The letter was sent to all districts and units last year. According to Delhi Police, Anti Narcotics Squad have been set up in all districts for effective action against drug traffickers and drug abuse awareness campaign among citizens.

Last year, the Special Cell of Delhi Police has recovered soaked and dried heroin being imported under the cover of a basil seed consignment from a container in Navi Mumbai.

The consignment originated from Islam Qila, Herat, Afghanistan and took the sea-route to Mumbai via Bandar Abbas in Iran. Over 300 kilograms with a street value of about Rs 1,320 crore was recovered during the

operation.