Europe-like roads in Capital soon: CM

New Delhi: The Delhi government will redesign and beautify 540 kilometre-long roads in the national Capital according to European standards, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday.



TheChief Minister visited a pilot project being undertaken on the 800-metre-long Chirag Delhi-Sheikh Sarai stretch. The Chief Minister said the redesigned stretch will be evaluated and its shortcomings will be rectified.

"Now, we will undertake beautification and redesigning of 540 km of 100 feet wide roads on the line of European standards under the first phase," he told reporters.

The agencies of the Delhi government, including the Public Works Department, own 1,280 kilometre-long roads in the city.

"The roads of Delhi are being beautified and redesigned. Inspected a sample design of a road today. Now, we will beautify 540 km-long roads," he tweeted after the visit along with PWD minister Satyendar Jain.

The 800-metre long Chirag Delhi-Sheikh Sarai road stretch has been decked up by installing statues of freedom fighters and artifacts of historical heritage to mark the 75 years of independence.

Statues of Bhagat Singh and Rani Laxmibai, two fountains, artwork on the fob, 10 sandstone benches, marble Buddha statue, state-of-art information board, 10 steel elements, and sandstone art work are part of the beautified road stretch.

A cycle track and footpath have also been built on one side of the road. A large number of saplings have been planted to curb pollution.

The aim of the Kejriwal government's ambitious project is to redevelop and beautify the roads of Delhi, punctuating them with sufficient utilities and facilities in line with the standards of European cities, said an official statement.

Bicycle lanes, plantations, selfie points, parklets and artwork will be incorporated into the roads to be designed and beautified in the coming days, it said.

The chief minister expressed satisfaction with the quality of work, saying the quality standards will be enhanced further.

He appealed to the people of Delhi to give their feedback about the project for further improvements.

In April this year, a road stretch in Nehru Nagar was developed on the pilot basis.