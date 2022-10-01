Erstwhile North Corporation in bottom 10 in Swachh ranking; SDMC on 28th spot

New Delhi: Erstwhile North Delhi Municipal Corporation has finished in bottom 10 among 45 cities of the country which were surveyed under a certain category of the government's cleanliness survey, according to data shared on a website linked with Swachh Bharat Mission.



In the 2022 survey, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) was ranked 37th, East Corporation 34th, and the South Corporation was placed at 28th rank, according to information available on the Swachh Survekshan 2022 dashboard on "http:bmurban.org"

All three municipal corporations in Delhi were unified into a new entity — Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in May 2022. Cities in the National Capital Region like Faridabad stood at 36, as per the dashboard.

The three municipal corporations in Delhi came in the category of cities with a population of over 10 lakh.

In a previous survey of 48 cities in the same category, the three corporations were ranked thus — NDMC (45), EDMC (40), and SDMC (31).

A senior MCD official said, We are pleased to see the civic bodies climbing stairs, and all three have moved up in ranking this year. SDMC particularly has brought the corporation into the top 30, from its position on the edge of 30 last year.

"Various initiatives taken by the three corporations until they merged into one MCD, particularly by the SDMC, have paid off. And, next year, we would like to see ourselves among the top contenders," he said.

MCD later in a statement insisted on the improvement in rank by the former three corporations and attributed it to several of its initiatives.

Meanwhile, the New Delhi area administered by the NDMC was adjudged the cleanest small city in the category of cities with one to three lakh inhabitants in the Swachh Survekshan 2022.