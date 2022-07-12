Env Minister launches 15-day mega plantation drive in city
New Delhi: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday launched a 15-day mega plantation drive to further increase the green cover in the national Capital.
The 'Van Mahotsav', which started from the Central
Ridge, will culminate with the plantation of one lakh
saplings at Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary on July 25,
he said.
Around 35 lakh saplings and shrubs will be planted in Delhi this year.
Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and other ministers will participate in the 'Van Mahotsav'.
Members of legislative assembly (MLAs) will lead the drive in their respective constituencies on Monday.
The Centre had given the Delhi government a
target of planting 28 lakh saplings in 2021-22.
The city ended up planting 35 lakh saplings.
According to the Forest Survey of India's latest report, Delhi's green cover has increased from 21.88 per cent to 23.06 per cent of its geographical area in the last two years.
