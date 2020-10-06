Env Min inspects bio-decomposer facility in West Delhi
new delhi: Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday inspected a centre in Najafgarh where a solution to turn stubble into manure will be prepared.
At the centre in Kharkhari village, a bio-decomposer solution will be prepared in around 400 containers starting Tuesday, Rai said. This liquid formulation is prepared using "bio-decomposer capsules", jaggery and chickpea flour. It can be sprayed on crop residue to ensure its speedy
bio-decomposition.
"The Pusa bio-decomposer capsule is an economically viable option. We have estimated that only Rs 20 lakh is needed to manage stubble in 800 hectares of agricultural land in Delhi," he said.
Next Story