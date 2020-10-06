Env Min inspects bio-decomposer facility in West Delhi

new delhi: Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday inspected a centre in Najafgarh where a solution to turn stubble into manure will be prepared.

At the centre in Kharkhari village, a bio-decomposer solution will be prepared in around 400 containers starting Tuesday, Rai said. This liquid formulation is prepared using "bio-decomposer capsules", jaggery and chickpea flour. It can be sprayed on crop residue to ensure its speedy

bio-decomposition.

"The Pusa bio-decomposer capsule is an economically viable option. We have estimated that only Rs 20 lakh is needed to manage stubble in 800 hectares of agricultural land in Delhi," he said.