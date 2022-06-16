Ensure organic waste from slaughterhouse, fish markets do not reach landfill sites: DPCC to MCD

New Delhi: In a bid to prevent fires at dumpsites and the subsequent deterioration of air quality in the national capital, Delhi's pollution control body has directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to ensure that organic waste from slaughterhouses and fish markets do not end up in the landfill sites.



It has also asked the MCD to ensure that industrial as well as electronic waste, including lithium batteries, is not dumped at the landfill sites.

The organic waste dumped in a landfill produces methane when it rots. In hot weather conditions, methane catches fire spontaneously and the blaze spreads as it feeds on combustible material like textiles and plastics.

In an order issued on June 10, the pollution control body asked the MCD to install methane gas detectors (on downwind side) at the dumpsites so that areas with high methane concentration can be identified and preventive action be undertaken.

"Further temperature at windrows to be monitored with non-contact infrared thermometer (as used for monitoring human body temperature under COVID circumstances) and records be maintained for any major deviations. The temperature is to be in the range of 35 degrees Celsius to 59 degrees Celsius. Treated leachate/water to be sprayed on the waste when rise in temperature is observed," the order read.

Delhi has reported five massive fires at its landfill sites this year — three at Ghazipur and two at Bhalswa.

The fire that broke out at Bhalswa on April 26 kept on raging for more than 10 days, exacerbating the already polluted air in nearby areas.

Earlier this month, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had launched a nine-point action plan to prevent incidents of fire at landfill sites.

The plan involves construction of a peripheral road around the dumpsites to facilitate movement of vehicles, patrolling teams and fire tenders and a four-metre high boundary wall with barbed wire fencing to prevent unauthorised entry into the dumpsites.

As part of the plan, the MCD has been directed to involve an agency for segregation of waste being dumped at the landfill sites to prevent unauthorised entry of ragpickers.

Perforated high-density polyethylene pipes will be installed to prevent the accumulation of the highly flammable gas and a dedicated surveillance squad will keep a strict vigil over the activities going on at the dumpsites.