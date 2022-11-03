Elderly woman killed, 3 hurt as car rams into stationary truck

Noida: An elderly woman was killed while three other passengers have been injured after their car rammed into a stationary truck from behind at the Noida-Greater Noida expressway near Sector 159 under Knowledge Park police station area of Greater Noida on Wednesday morning.



According to police, the deceased woman identified as Seema Khan, was a resident of Sabha colony in sector 44 of Noida. She has been identified as wife of former Punjab Waqf Board president Juned Raza Khan, and was travelling along with two other passengers and car driver from Aligarh to Noida in a pool cab when the incident took place. Among the injured are Siraj Ahmed (50), a resident of sector 76 Noida, Jaleel Khan (70), from Civil Lines in Aligarh and cab driver Abdul Samad.

The incident took place around 12 pm when the car was moving towards Noida from Pari Chowk and the driver failed to notice a parked truck on the left side of road and rammed into it. "The intensity of collision was such that the car was completely crushed. The woman sitting on the front co-passenger seat succumbed as she sustained critical head injuries. The other two passengers sitting on the rear seat and the driver were admitted to a nearby private hospital for treatment," said a senior police officer from Knowledge park police station.

Police said that they have not received any compliant into the matter. "The truck driver is absconding after the incident while we have handed over the body of the woman to their family after performing post-mortem. Appropriate actions will be taken once a compliant is received," police officials added.

Following the incident, there was traffic snarls at the expressway and the vehicles crawled for more than an hour. However, the traffic cops rushed to the spot and cleared the bottleneck.

In a similar road accident, an unidentified vehicle hit an e-rickshaw from behind injuring an employee of a private company in sector 57 of Noida. Police have registered an FIR on the complaint lodged by 32-year-old victim's brother.