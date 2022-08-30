Elderly man dead after being hit by car while walking: Cops

New Delhi: A 70-year-old man died while his wife sustained injuries after being hit by a car while walking on the road in east Delhi's Shahdara, police said on Monday.



The incident occurred in the Geeta colony area on Sunday. The elderly couple were rushed to a hospital, they said.

According to a senior police officer, while Hira Lal had sustained a head injury and was declared brought dead, his wife Munni Devi (64) is undergoing treatment for leg injury.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R. Sathyasundaram said, a case has been registered under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

The CCTV footage from the area was scanned and the vehicle was identified which was registered in the name of Inderjeet Singh, a resident of Rani Garden Extension in Geeta Colony, he said.

However, the address could not be traced but efforts are on to trace the vehicle and arrest the accused, he said.