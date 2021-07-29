Education Dept now to take over Apeejay School management over increased fees

New Delhi: The Delhi Government's Directorate of Education (DoE) issued a show-cause notice for taking over the management of Apeejay School in Sheikh Sarai area after the school repeatedly failed to comply with multiple orders of the government directing it to roll-back its hiked fee. The notice issued by the DoE which is presided over by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday stated that the government would take over the school's management.

After Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approved the proposal of the DoE to take over the management of the school the decision was sent to the Lieutenant Governor. Meanwhile, Sisodia assured the parents of the students that the Government will not let any kind of injustice to prevail. "The Kejriwal Government is with the parents and will not let any injustice prevail. Parents should be assured, we will stand with them against injustice," Sisodia said.

The DoE had conducted an inspection of the financial statement of the school for fiscal years 2012-2013 to 2018-2019 and found that the total funds for the year 2018-2019 amounted to Rs 49,72,45,586 of which the expenditure was estimated to be Rs. 18,87,02,422 implying that there was a net surplus of Rs 30,85,43,164 upon which the department concluded that the school had no actual need to increase the fees of the school.

Following that, the Directorate refused to accept the proposed fee structure of the school for academic session 2018-2019 and 2019-2020. The directorate then issued notices to the school, asking them why the recognition of the school should not be cancelled or why the government should not take over the management of the school.