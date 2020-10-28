Edu Ministry receives President's approval for inquiry against Delhi University V-C: Sources

New delhi: The Ministry of Education (MoE) is believed to have received the President's approval for an inquiry against Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi over alleged administrative lapses, according to sources.

President Ram Nath Kovind, who is the Visitor of the university, sent his approval on Tuesday, they said.

"The proposal to set up an inquiry against Tyagi has been approved by the President's office. Tyagi will continue to be on leave pending the inquiry," a source said.

Tyagi has been on leave since July 2 when he was admitted to AIIMS under emergency medical condition. The government had given Pro-VC P C Joshi the charge of VC on July 17, until Tyagi resumes office.

A controversy erupted last week when Tyagi removed Joshi as pro-VC on Thursday and appointed Geeta Bhatt, the director of the Non-Collegiate Women's Eduction Board of the university, in his place.

Joshi had, meanwhile, notified the appointment of a new registrar, Vikas Gupta, whose interview had been completed and appointment cleared by the executive council on Wednesday.

However, the same day, Tyagi had approved and notified the appointment of P C Jha as acting registrar and director of the South Campus.

The ministry then intervened in the power tussle between the vice chancellor and the pro-vice chancellor, saying appointments made by Tyagi were not "valid" as he is on leave.

The power tussle intensified with Jha writing to the ministry citing himself as "acting Registrar" and saying that all decisions taken by Tygai are in accordance with university norms. The ministry took objection to the letter and directed the varsity to take strict action against him.

"The enquiry committee would also look into the action of P C Jha, the South Campus director and registrar of DU, appointed by Tyagi. The university has also issued a show-cause notice to Jha," the source said.

Tyagi was not available for his comments on the issue. There was no official comment from the ministry as well as the President's office.

Meanwhile, the Vice Chancellor's secretariat circulated a dossier of achievements under Tyagi since 2016.