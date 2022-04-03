EDMC's new policy: Now get health trade licence in 30 working days

New Delhi: The East Delhi Municipal Corporation has simplified the process of getting a health trade licence, which will now be granted in 30 working days instead of the 60-day period earlier, the civic body said on Saturday.

Under the simplified new health trade policy, for new licences, the traders will have to fill up an online application, upload the required documents and pay the licence fee, and a provisional licence would be auto-generated, which will be valid for 30 working days, officials said. Within 30 working days, the officials concerned of the department will process the applications, complete the inspection and generate a regular health trade licence.