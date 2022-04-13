EDMC scammed Delhiites in name of waste mgmt: AAP

New Delhi: AAP on Tuesday said that the East MCD has scammed Delhi in the name of waste management. The civic body was accused of scamming crores in connivance with a private company and then asking the Delhi government for funds.



AAP Senior Leader and MLA Atishi said, "The private company was supposed to set up recycling plants, and the MCD had made due payments. However, the BJP leaders ended up squandering all the money. The BJP must answer as to where the Rs 1,260 disbursement and loan of Rs 1,940 MCD got from the Kejriwal government went. It is BJP's flagrant corruption due to which the MCD has no proper waste management system in place. All that the BJP-ruled MCD has done in the past 15 years is create the Qutub Minar-like Ghazipur landfill with 140 lac tonnes of waste. The public of Delhi has taken serious note of all of BJP's misdeeds. Now that PM Modi himself is accountable for BJP-led MCD's corruption, people are demanding answers from him".

She added that one MCD's essential responsibilities is Solid Waste Management, however, they have called it an 'obligatory function' and have refused to fulfil their duties.

"The MCD is ruled upon by the BJP and the 'obligatory function' they have obliged themselves with is creating three magnanimous mountains of garbage and filth. These mountains are what someone coming to Delhi sees as they step into the state. They stand tall as testaments of BJP's misgovernance for fifteen long years. For the last one month, the Ghazipur landfill catches fire every week. Two huge fires have been reported there in the last 15 days. This fire breakout is not ordinary. It releases hazardous and toxic fumes that penetrate into every household of East Delhi and severely affect the

people living there, physically and mentally. Who in the BJP will come forward and take responsibility for this 140 lac tonne landfill that stands as tall at the Qutub Minar?," she further added.

EDMC Mayor Shyam Sundar Aggrawal responding to these allegations said, "What can I say, these people can only take fault in others but not do any work. The company being mentioned is the reason we (East MCD) has managed to develop in terms of garbage management."