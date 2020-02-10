Economy drowning, Union Ministers busy with state polls: AAP
New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday slammed the BJP for drowning economy, while the central government ministries were busy in state elections.
Bhardwaj tweeted in response to a new article which says a man killed his two children and ended his life by jumping in front of a Delhi metro train at Haiderpur Badli Mor station on Sunday.
"Very Dangerous Times ahead - So many cases of whole families killing themselves because of drowning economy. People are losing jobs, business is slow, Investors are running away. central government Ministers are busy in state elections," he said.
Delhi went for polls on February 8 and the results will be announced on Tuesday.
The BJP has put several Union Ministers for campaigning during the Delhi Assembly elections.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Gurukul system of education must be revived: RSS' Joshi10 Feb 2020 10:14 AM GMT
CBI takes over probe into impersonation of Principal...10 Feb 2020 10:10 AM GMT
West Bengal announces 100 MSME parks in 3 years, housing...10 Feb 2020 10:07 AM GMT
Android flaw BlueFrag lets attackers send malware over...10 Feb 2020 9:55 AM GMT
Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G: True style and fitness package10 Feb 2020 9:53 AM GMT