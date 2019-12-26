EC likely to announce Delhi poll dates on Thursday
New Delhi: The Election Commission on Thursday began a series of meetings to decide on the dates for the Assembly elections in Delhi as the term of the current Assembly expires in February 2020.
An official of the Commission said that "there will be a series of meetings to decide on the poll dates for the 70-member Delhi Assembly and the announcement would be made after lunch on Thursday".
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Election Commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra were present in the first round of the meeting along with other senior officials. The meeting began at 10 a.m. at the Election Commission office here.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Thank you!1 May 2017 6:52 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Raveena Tandon among three booked by Amritsar police for...26 Dec 2019 1:45 PM GMT
No link between NPR and NRC, Oppn claims 'baseless', says...26 Dec 2019 1:15 PM GMT
President Kovind visits Vivekananda rock memorial in TN26 Dec 2019 12:30 PM GMT
Playing aerial shots is not crime: Rohit26 Dec 2019 12:20 PM GMT
ONGC gets green nod for Rs 3,500 cr project in Assam26 Dec 2019 12:04 PM GMT