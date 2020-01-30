EC gives nod to extend tenure of Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik
New Delhi: The Election Commission on Thursday gave its nod for extending the tenure of Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik by a month in view of the assembly polls in the national capital, officials said.
The permission was granted after the Union Home Ministry wrote to the EC in this effect.
The Election Commission has allowed the Home Ministry to extend the tenure of Patnaik till February end, an official from the ministry said.
The 1985-batch officer of AGMUT cadre was going to retire on Friday. Patnaik was appointed the Delhi Police chief in January 2017.
As Delhi is poll-bound, the Election Commission's permission is needed for new appointment or extension in service of key government officials here.
Delhi will go to polls on February 8 and the counting of votes is scheduled to be held on February 11.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Jamia firing: Shah directs Delhi police chief to take...30 Jan 2020 1:00 PM GMT
Kejriwal gets EC notice for promising mohalla clinics on...30 Jan 2020 12:25 PM GMT
Ensure students avail either car pool or school buses: Wb...30 Jan 2020 12:16 PM GMT
Coronavirus: Wuhan-return student in Kerala tests positive;...30 Jan 2020 12:00 PM GMT
India prepares to evacuate its citizens from virus-hit...30 Jan 2020 11:59 AM GMT