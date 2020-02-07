EC appoints Vinod Zutshi as special general Observer for Delhi polls
New Delhi: The Election Commission has appointed Vinod Zutshi, one of its former senior officials, as a special general Observer for Delhi polls with immediate effect, officials said on Thursday.
The Commission on Thursday held a special review meeting with Chief Secretary,
Commissioner of Police, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer, and senior officers of the Delhi government to assess the status of
poll preparedness, an Election Commission spokesperson
said.
The Commission has been assured that all required arrangements are in place for conducting free, fair and peaceful elections in the national capital on February 8, the official said.
The spokesperson also said the Election Commission has "appointed Vinod Zutshi
(former deputy election commissioner of Election Commission) as Special General Observer
for Delhi polls with immediate effect".
The Election Commission on January 31 had appointed former IRS officer B Murli Kumar as special expenditure observer and former IPS officer Mrinal Kanti Das as special police observer for the Delhi polls.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Campaign ends, voting on Sat, result Tue6 Feb 2020 6:42 PM GMT
AAP launches web campaign to show CM's work to Shah6 Feb 2020 6:40 PM GMT
AAP forms 272 teams to check money, liquor distribution in...6 Feb 2020 6:37 PM GMT
BJP ends campaign with Shaheen Bagh rhetoric6 Feb 2020 6:37 PM GMT
In last-minute push, Congress takes out multiple roadshows6 Feb 2020 6:36 PM GMT