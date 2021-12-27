E Delhi: Boy jumps off 6th floor of building, dies

New Delhi: A 15-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by jumping off sixth floor of a building in east Delhi's Mandawali area, police said on Sunday.



The deceased is a resident of the Commonwealth Games village, police said, adding no suicide note was found from the spot.

According to police, the incident took place around 8.30 pm on Saturday when the parents of the boy were in

Mayur Vihar market and he was alone at home.

He was taken to Max Hospital by the neighbours where after treatment he was declared dead, said Priyanka Kashyap, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East).

The spot was inspected by a crime team and experts from Forensic Science Laboratory team, she said.

So far no foul play is suspected and an enquiry is on, she added.