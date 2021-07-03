Dy CM Sisodia hosts internet firm founder at EMC interaction

New delhi: Continuing with its series of interactions between entrepreneurs and students in its schools, the Delhi government on Friday hosted Padma Shri Sanjeev Bhikchandani, the business mind behind Naukri.com, who shared his experiences of running a business in the presence of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.



Moderated by Sisodia, who is also the Education Minister, the session was conducted under the Delhi government Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum and at the online interaction, Bhikchandani said the key trait of a successful entrepreneur is that they have a bias for action.

He explained to the students that the best way to build a successful business was to develop deep customer insights. "You must study customer behaviour when you want to set up a business so that it solves a problem they are facing. There is no substitute for hard work. You will face hardships, especially in the initial years. Think of the long term and keep persevering," he told students, adding that it was equally important to have the insights of fellow entrepreneurs for a correct valuation of the product.

During the interaction, Sisodia noted the Delhi government's Seed Money Project, under which the students are given grants to develop business ideas and are also given ownership of any profits that arise out of it. Moreover, he explained that the government would bear all the losses if any.

Meanwhile, Bhikchandani told students that the first three to four years of their careers would be the most formative and will teach them about work ethic, professional relationships and working hard. "Dream big, start small is a mantra I've followed and it really helped me," he said.