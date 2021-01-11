Dwarka: Maid found hanging in apartment

New delhi: A 19 year-old woman, who worked as a maid, was found hanging from the ceiling at her employer's apartment in Dwarka's Sector-19 area, police said on



Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Shivani, a resident of Goyla Dairy, they said.

According to the police, they received information on Friday that a servant has been found hanging at a flat in Akshardham apartment in Dwarka Sector-19.

Police found that Ashish Thakur had taken the flat on rent and had been living there with his wife and two children for the last four to five years.

The husband-wife duo work as software engineers in Gurgaon, police said.

Shivani was found hanging by a piece of cloth. No external injury was seen on the body, police said.

She had been working as a maid at the flat for the last four to five months and used to reside there. She occasionally used to go home and her parents also came to visit her sometimes, police said.

The post-mortem was conducted at DDU Hospital and the body was handed over to the family members, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.