DUTA seeks resolution of teachers' issues
New Delhi: A Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) delegation met the varsity officials, including Dean of Colleges Balaram Pani, on Friday seeking speedy resolutions to long-pending issues such as those related to differently-abled teachers and the workload of the English department.
Differently-abled teachers were also part of the delegation led by DUTA president AK Bhagi, the DU teachers' body said in a statement. Besides Pani, the delegation also met DU Director, South Campus, Prakash Singh.
They demanded "speedy resolution of long-pending issues of teachers such as th issues related to differently-abled teachers, the workload of English department, counting of past services in promotion for Central Institute of Education teachers, eligibility date of Law Faculty teachers, School of Journalism and roster issues of some colleges", according to the statement.
