DU's School of Open Learning prohibits protests outside campus, says demonstrations disturbing academic activities

New Delhi: The Delhi University's School of Open Learning (SOL) has prohibited protests outside its campus building as regular demonstrations are leading to disturbance in academic activities, according to officials.

No official notification or order has been issued in this regard by the SOL administration.

Officiating Principal Uma Shankar Pandey told PTI that he has just "reminded" the police about an order issued by the Delhi High Court in 2006, as for the last few days, people have been holding protests and disturbing students.

"No official notification has been issued in this regard. I have just written to police reminding them about the order issued by the high court. The protestors are causing disturbance in academic activities," Pandey clarified.

In a letter sent to police last week, the principal said that it has been noticed for the last 15 days that some groups of "unauthorised" persons, including student outfit Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS), has been protesting, demonstrating and staging dharnas in front of the SOL main gate.

"I may like to inform you that Hon'ble High court of Delhi through its order on August 3, 2006, had stated that the defendants be restrained permanently from holding demonstrations and dharnas, shouting slogans, holding meeting etc. within the premises of School of Open Learning and at least at a distance of not less than 200 meters from the building," the letter read.

The letter came against the backdrop of ongoing protests by KYS since reopening of the university campus.

On February 18, Pandey had filed a police complaint alleging some agitating students entered the building and misbehaved with women security guards and manhandled the staff.

The KYS, on the other hand, had accused authorities of attacking students and fracturing one of the student's arm.

The outfit on Wednesday strongly condemned the letter to police sent by the principal terming it "anti-student, illegal and arbitrary order".