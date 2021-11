DU will wait for 100% seating to reopen fully

New Delhi: Amid demands by student bodies to reopen campus, a senior Delhi University official on Tuesday said it cannot be reopened till the time the DDMA allows 100 per cent seating capacity. Right now, educational institutions have been allowed to reopen with a 50 per cent seating capacity.

The official also said that they will hold a meeting after 10 days to decide on reopening.

"How can we reopen until and unless the DDMA allows 100 per cent seating capacity. Sixty per cent of students of the university are from outside Delhi. We can't ask them to come here, stay in a hostel and take online classes since only 50 per cent seating capacity is allowed," Delhi University Registrar Vikas Gupta told newswires.

He said till the time District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) gives clear guidelines on 100 per cent seating capacity, they cannot take a decision on complete reopening.

The university resumed laboratory classes for final year undergraduate and postgraduate students from September 16 but the attendance has been thin. Students and teachers have been demanding the reopening of campus.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has expressed concern over a rising trend in Covid cases and asked for hybrid hearing infrastructure in lower courts to be bolstered for that. The Capital on Tuesday reported 33 new Covid cases and zero deaths with a daily positivity rate of 0.06 per cent. Active cases stand at 349 and the death toll remains at 25,091.