DU teachers boycott online classes as sign of protest over non-payment of salary

new delhi: Teachers from a few colleges of the Delhi University boycotted online classes and official work to protest against the alleged non-release of grants to 12 colleges fully-funded by the State government on Monday.



The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) started a cluster-wise strike on Monday, under which teaching staff from some colleges like Gargi College, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College and some others boycotted official duties. The cluster strike will go on till October 1.

The university administration and the Delhi government have been in a tussle over non-formation of governing bodies in 28 colleges partially or fully funded by the government.

Among them, 12 colleges are fully-funded by the government and they have alleged that the grants released by the city dispensation have been inadequate and they have not been able to pay salaries to their employees since May.