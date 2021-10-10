DU releases 2nd cut-off list, marks see marginal decline

New Delhi: The Delhi University released its second cut-off list on Saturday with the required marks seeing a marginal decline from the first list and many courses being closed for admissions to colleges.



Hindu College, which had pegged a cut-off 100 per cent for BA (Honours) Political Science has closed admissions to the course in the second list. The admissions to BA (Honours) Philosophy, BA (Honours) English, BA (Honours) Hindi, BA (Honours) History, BA (Honours) Sanskrit and BA (Honours) Sociology are also closed at the college.

Ramjas College, which had pegged the cut-off for Political Science (Honours) at 100 per cent, has not affected any change in the marks required in the second cut-off while the cut-off for BSc (Honours) Physics has come down to 99.33 per cent from 100 per cent. The cut-off for the BA programme combination in the college has dropped to 99.5 per cent from 100 per cent.

The Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), which had pegged the cut-offs for BA (Honours) Economics and Bcom (Honours) at 100 per cent, has reduced the asking marks to 99.75 per cent and 99.12 per cent, respectively, in the second list. Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa also did not find any perfect scorers for Bcom programme in the first list and has brought the cut-off down to 98.75 per cent from 100 per cent.

Indraprastha College for Women has also closed admissions for BA (Honours) Philosophy while Gargi College has closed admissions for Economics (Honours), Hindi(Honours) and History(Honours).

At Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, the cut-off for BSc (Honours) Computer Science declined by 1.5 per cent.

The cut-off for the course in the first list was pegged at 100 per cent but there were no applications received for the course in the first list.

Meanwhile, with 36,130 students completing their admission process under the first cut-off list, a little over half of the seats at Delhi University colleges have been filled.

The university had received a total of 60,904 applications under the first cut-off list, which was announced on October 1.