DU pupil's accident: Delhi Police books driver of road roller

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday said a case has been registered after a 19-year-old Delhi University student was injured when a rock slab fell on her foot at an under-construction underpass in south Delhi.



The case was registered against the driver of a road roller engaged at the under-construction Benito Juarez Marg underpass, they said. The incident took place on March 23.

The construction of the underpass is being carried out by Public Works Department.

Sana Cheyl Felix, who studies at the Jesus And Mary College here, was crossing the underpass with her friends when a road-roller hit the rock slab that fell on her foot. A senior police officer said the case has been registered under sections 279 (rash and negligent driving) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code against the driver of a road roller.

Felix alleged that there was no barricade or signage at the underpass.

An immediate response was not available from the PWD.

"My friends and I were going to Satya Niketan. Construction going on there. We were crossing the road when a road roller in the vicinity hit the slab which in turn fell on my right foot. The driver ran off," Felix told.

The 19-year-old said she thought she would die or will not be able to walk again.

"I was in shock and it was paining very badly. I thought I would die or will not be able to walk again. The driver ran off leaving his vehicle behind.

"My friends panicked but they gathered 15-20 people who lifted the slab. My foot was crushed. There are 5-6 fractures and I had to undergo two surgeries," she said.

Felix said the doctors have informed her that it will take five to six months for her to walk again. Felix said besides the fear of losing her leg, she was also worried about the medical expenses.

However, her friends and a few students started a crowdfunding campaign to generate money. "I lost my parents to Covid and cancer and am currently living with my relative. We needed money for treatment. I thought how are we going to pay for it. But my friends and a few students started a crowdfunding campaign and we generated enough money for the operation," she said.