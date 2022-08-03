DU plans to launch cert courses for students from other varsities

New Delhi: The Delhi University is planning to launch a scheme which will allow students from other universities or institutions to study various courses in the varsity from next year. The DU's academic council will discuss the implementation of the scheme during its meeting on Wednesday.



According to the agenda of the meeting, the scheme titled Competence Enhancement Scheme will enable people from "different walks of life" to enrol in the university to enhance their knowledge and understanding in any subject being taught here.

Admissions under the scheme will be merit-based and the candidates will be allowed to register for a maximum of two courses and eight credit subjects in a semester.

A candidate who fulfils the eligibility criteria and pre-requisites can register for the course, the agenda mentioned.

"In addition to the minimum eligibility criteria, one must be able to demonstrate a genuine interest and enthusiasm for the courses proposed to study. The candidate must have the time and commitment needed to study the course along with the students studying in regular mode," the agenda mentioned.

The number of seats in a course open for this scheme will be a maximum of 10 per cent of the total strength of the class of that course, the agenda said. The registration of candidates for a specific course will be valid for a semester only.

The credits earned from the courses will be transferred to a student account in the Academic Bank of Credits.

The Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) is a virtual storehouse which will keep digitally stored records of academic credits secured by a student. At the end of the course, students will get a certificate.

The agenda stated that the scheme will fulfil the objectives of the new National Education Policy, which provides an opportunity for students to design their academic pathways by studying a variety of courses from different academic institutions.