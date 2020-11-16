DU PG admission to start from November 18

new delhi: The University of Delhi will commence entrance and merit-based admission for 54 postgraduate programmes from November 18. The university has asked PG candidates whose final year results have been declared to upload their marks on the dashboard.



For students whose results have not been announced yet, DU said that they will be admitted provisionally. "The admission to some of the courses is either based only through entrance or through both entrance and merit. All the applicants whose final year results have been declared by the University must update their marks on their dashboard. Applicants whose final year result of the qualifying examination has not been declared yet should wait to update their marks," an official statement said.

Candidates seeking admission based on entrance results will be admitted provisionally, irrespective of whether the final year results have been declared or not, DU said. However, students whose results have been declared will be required to upload their marks on the dashboard by 1 pm on November 16, 2020.

"The applicants will have to submit their final year results by the last date of admission as declared by the university," Delhi University said.