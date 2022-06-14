DU extends last date for registration for Centenary chance examination to June 24
New Delhi: The Delhi University has extended the last date for registration for the 'centenary' chance examination, which will allow final year drop-outs to complete their degrees, to June 24.
Earlier, the last date of the registration was June 15.
In May, Delhi University announced that those who dropped out of college in the final year can register for a one-time chance to appear in examinations and complete their degree.
The students have been given this one-time chance in view of the Delhi University's year-long centenary celebrations that started on May 1.
"The last date for registration for Centenary Chance Examination is extended up to 24.06.2022 (Friday) by 5:30 pm," Dean of Examination DS Rawat said in a statement.
Faculties, departments, colleges and centres under the university have been notified to complete the confirmation and verification of registration forms filled by such students by June 27, 2022.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Justin Lin in talks to direct 'One Punch Man' for Sony14 Jun 2022 3:17 PM GMT
'The Handmaid's Tale' season 5 to air in September14 Jun 2022 3:16 PM GMT
Felt lost after 'Gangs of Wasseypur': Anurita Jha14 Jun 2022 3:15 PM GMT
Iqbal Khan-Donal Bisht starrer 'Doon Kaand' to premiere on Voot14 Jun 2022 3:13 PM GMT
DU extends last date for registration for Centenary chance examination ...14 Jun 2022 1:21 PM GMT