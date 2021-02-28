DU awards 'digital degrees' to nearly 1,80,000 students

New Delhi: The Delhi University became the first institution in the country to award "digital degrees" to its 1,78,719 students during its 97th annual convocation on Saturday, its acting vice-chancellor P C Joshi claimed.

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the convocation ceremony was conducted in a hybrid manner — a mix of both online and physical mode.

"It is for the first time, not only in the history of DU but all universities, that with a click of a button, nearly 1,80,000 students received their Bachelors/Master degrees in various disciplines in their mail. This is a historic step for all of us," claimed Tyagi.

Over 156 medals and 36 prizes were also awarded to the students in person by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', who was the chief guest of the occasion. Over 600 doctoral degrees and 44 DM/M CH degrees were also awarded in person during the ceremony.