DU advises students to maintain order, focus on exam preparation

New Delhi: The Delhi University has advised students to maintain law and order on the campus and focus on preparations for their upcoming exams, days after a massive protest demanding online open-book exams for final year students.

The Delhi University's announcement that the exams will be held in offline mode in May and June has triggered the protest.

Last Monday, nearly 1,000 students had gathered for the protest. Some of them were detained by the police and a case was also lodged in the matter.

"The university advises the students to maintain peace and law and order. They should focus on their studies and preparation for the upcoming examination," read an advisory issued by the university's proctor Rajni Abbi on Thursday.

It also welcomed "positive/constructive suggestions to resolve issues, if any". "It is also advised that students must refrain themselves from unlawful activities," the advisory stated.

The exams will be held in offline mode, she said, adding the students had given a representation and that was forwarded to the dean (examinations).