DU admissions: 30K+ applications received on opening day

New Delhi: Over 30,000 applications were received on Monday, the opening day of admissions under the first cut-off list, according to data shared by Delhi University. Many college principals said they received applications from students who scored 100 per cent in subjects for which full marks had not been sought.



The university released its first cut-off list on October 1 with eight colleges seeking perfect scores for admission to 10 courses. According to university officials, 30,554 applications were received till 7.10 pm and 2,286 were approved. Nearly 795 students made payments.

Nearly 70,000 seats are available across colleges. The admission process went completely online from last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Rajesh Giri, the principal of Rajdhani College, said the process has been going on smoothly and the response is encouraging.

"This year, there are more applicants seeking admission on the first day than previous years. It's different this year maybe because of students fear they may not get a chance in subsequent cut-off lists due to a limited seats and a high number of students scoring above 95 per cent," he said.

Hansraj College, which sought 100 per cent marks for admission to BSc (Honours) Computer Science received 11 applications in the unreserved category and 12 from students who have scored 100 per cent for the OBC category, which means that they will be admitted under the unreserved category, according to officials.

In total, 38 admissions were approved by the college. Suman Sharma, the principal of Lady Shri Ram College, said they have received over 750 applications for admissions to various courses.

"It's a surprise that there has been a huge rush for getting admissions to Philosophy (Honours). Seeing the current situation, we might not open the course during the second cut-off list.

Rajesh Dwivedi, the admission convener of Arybhatta College, said over 250 applications were received and almost half of them were approved.

Hindu College principal Anju Srivastava said they saw a good turnout on the first day. It is expected that admissions for Political Science(Honours) course might close after the first cut-off list.

The college has received over 150 applications for other courses.

Manoj Khanna, the principal of Ramjas College, said the first day of admissions was hectic.